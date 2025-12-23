403
Brio Launches Agri-Produce Brand VEXOTICS
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, December 23, 2025: Brio Group, Gujarat's largest Hydroponics farming company, today announced the launch of "Vexotics", their agri-retail venture. Vexotics will offer herbs, leafy greens, micro-greens and vine vegetables for customers - both online & offline. The company has already tied up with Reliance Fresh and Big Basket for their online foray, with more tie-ups in the pipeline. The flagship Vexotics store is located at Bopal, Ahmedabad with a plan of expanding to 100 more stores by March 2027.
Brio Hydroponics is amongst India's leading Hydroponics farm management companies, striving to build practices in sustainable, environment-friendly and profitable agriculture. Having pioneered the world's 1st CEA - Controlled Environment Agriculture- system, Brio has set up Gujarat's largest investor-backed Hydroponics Park at Talod, Gujarat. By deploying soil-less hydro-farming, Brio reduces the time taken to harvest and enables more production of crops.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Praveen Patel, Founder â€“ Brio Hydroponics said, "With a vision to transform a niche technology into mainstream agri-practice, we have set up Gujarat's largest 100-acre Hydroponics Park of which over 30 acres is already functional - thus our foray into the agri-produce segment is a natural extension of our agri-business. Expanding both the online and offline channels to bring farm-fresh produce to customers, we are also serving the HORECA sector in Ahmedabad. At Brio Hydroponics we are striving to further reduce the time from sowing to harvest and thus driving an increase in agriculture production. Our commitment is to liberate farmers from uncertainties in weather & climate change and enabling sustainable, environment-friendly & profitable agriculture."
Sharing their experience, Mr Manush Gami, CEO - Vexotics, said, "We are committed to bring nutrient-rich, fresh herbs, leafy greens, micro-greens & vine vegetables to our customers through both online and offline channels. Our range of offerings will expand in the near future to offer other vegetables as well. By leveraging our proprietary CEA (Controlled Environment Agriculture) system, Vexotics will offer fresh vegetables to our customers round the year."
With 100+ indoor & outdoor projects set up globally, Brio Hydroponics plans to empower farmers and agri-preneurs, enabling food security through alternative high-yield techniques. Having partnered with Anand Agricultural University, IFFCO and other domain experts, the company is planning further expansions in the sector.
About Brio Hydroponics:
Brio Hydroponics is one of India's leading Hydroponics companies, enabling sustainable and profitable agricultural practices by deploying technology. The company is dedicated to build a robust future for farmers and agri-preneurs while promoting Hydroponics-based sustainable & environment-friendly agriculture.
