Kuwait Amir Receives KDIPA's 10Th Annual Report For '24-'25


2025-12-23 06:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), KDIPA Deputy Chairman Wafa Ahmed Al-Qatami and KDIPA board members, who presented the authority's 10th annual report for 2024-2025 to His Highness the Amir. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

