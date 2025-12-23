Ashghal Calls For Compliance With Building Drainage Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has called on homeowners and building contractors to comply with the provisions of Law No. (4) of 1985 on the Organizations of Buildings which stipulates the technical and procedural requirements related to building drainage services.

Ashghal urged all concerned parties to submit formal requests in advance and settle the required fees to secure connections to the public drainage network.

The authority also highlighted the need to install manholes and other drainage assets within building premises in compliance with the standards outlined in the building permit and approved by Ashghal.

It emphasized on the need to apply waterproof insulation to ground floors, basements, and rooftops, in line with Qatar Construction Specifications, to prevent rainwater and groundwater leakage.

The authority further advised building developers to conduct soil examinations to determine groundwater levels, followed by proper dewatering and site drying procedures, in line with Ashghal-approved guidelines.