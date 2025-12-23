New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Prepares For V1 Activation With Phase 6 Now 100% Allocated

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance is entering a new stage of its development as it prepares for the activation of its V1 protocol. The project, which operates as a DeFi crypto focused on lending and borrowing, has completed allocation for Phase 6 of its token distribution. With this phase now fully allocated, attention has shifted toward protocol readiness and the upcoming launch of core features.

Overview of Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new DeFi crypto project built on Ethereum. Its goal is to create a structured environment for on-chain lending and borrowing. Users are able to supply assets to earn yield, while borrowers can access liquidity by providing collateral. This model is designed to support steady usage rather than short term activity.

The protocol places strong emphasis on clarity. Lending rules are defined. Borrowing terms follow set parameters. Collateral requirements are transparent. These elements are intended to reduce uncertainty and allow participants to better understand how value flows through the system. In the DeFi crypto sector, this type of structure is often viewed as important for long term sustainability.

Dual Lending Market Design

Mutuum Finance is developing a dual market approach to lending. This design allows different borrowing needs to be served within the same protocol. One side focuses on pooled liquidity, where users supply assets and earn yield based on overall demand. The other side supports more direct borrowing arrangements, where terms such as collateral ratios and interest are clearly set.

This structure aims to balance flexibility with control. By separating how liquidity is accessed and priced, the protocol can manage risk while still supporting a range of user behaviors. This approach has been used by several established DeFi crypto platforms and is often associated with more stable growth patterns.

mtTokens and Interest Flow

When users supply assets to Mutuum Finance, they receive mtTokens. These tokens represent the user's share in the lending pool. Over time, mtTokens increase in value as interest from borrowers is added. This system allows yield to be reflected directly through token balance rather than constant manual claims.

The mtToken model is designed to keep participation simple. Holders can track growth through their wallet balance, while the protocol handles interest accounting in the background. This mechanism is intended to support long term participation rather than frequent trading.

In addition to its core lending markets, Mutuum Finance has outlined plans for a native stablecoin. The stablecoin is expected to be backed by collateral within the protocol and supported by borrowing demand. Stable assets are often used in DeFi crypto to reduce volatility and support everyday use cases such as payments or hedging.