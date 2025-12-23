Titan Mining Closes On First-Of-Its-Kind EXIM MMIA Feasibility Financing For Domestic Graphite Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First domestic feasibility support issued under the Make More in America program reinforcing strategic importance of Kilbourne Graphite

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation ( TSX:TI, NYSE-A:TII ), (“Titan” or the“Company”) an existing zinc concentrate producer in upstate New York and an emerging natural flake graphite producer (a key component of the broader rare earths and critical minerals ecosystem), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Empire State Mines, LLC (“ESM”), has entered into an amended definitive credit agreement (the“EXIM Facility”) with the Export-Import Bank of the United States (“U.S. EXIM”), providing up to US$5.5 million in non-dilutive financing, to support feasibility work at the Company's Kilbourne Graphite Project (“Kilbourne”) in upstate New York.

The US$5.5 million U.S. EXIM Facility, provided under EXIM's Make More in America Initiative (“MMIA”), enhances Titan's ability to accelerate resource drilling, metallurgical test work, and engineering programs necessary to complete the Kilbourne Feasibility Study in 2026. Notably, this represents the first feasibility-study support issued by U.S. EXIM under MMIA for a domestic critical-minerals project, reinforcing federal support for rebuilding U.S. graphite supply chains and Kilbourne in particular.

Highlights:



US$5.5 million EXIM Facility available through September 2026

Final maturity date of September 30, 2032, interest only for the first 24 months, followed by a 5-year repayment period

Competitive interest rate, fixed at approximately 4.77% per annum (payable quarterly) under EXIM's Commercial Interest Reference Rate (CIRR) plus an upfront fee of 6.30% for an effective interest rate of approximately 6.26%.

Advances Kilbourne toward construction readiness through completion of feasibility activities.

Allows U.S EXIM to receive technical information during the feasibility activities to swiftly advance the US$120 million project financing indication. Enhances Titan's critical mineral platform in the U.S., building on existing zinc operations and advancing graphite development.

Rita Adiani, President and Chief Executive Officer of Titan Mining, commented:

“EXIM's continued and expanding support reflects the project's strategic importance to U.S. defense, energy, and national security priorities. This funding accelerates feasibility work and advances Kilbourne along a clear path toward development as a secure domestic graphite supply.”

The U.S. EXIM Facility is guaranteed by Titan and its subsidiaries and demonstrates the Company's commitment to securing competitive, non-dilutive financing to advance its U.S. critical minerals strategy.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is also an emerging natural flake graphite producer and targeting to be the USA's first end to end producer of natural flake graphite in 70 years. Titan's goal is to deliver shareholder value through operational excellence, development and exploration. We have a strong commitment towards developing critical minerals assets which enhance the security of the domestic supply chain. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at

