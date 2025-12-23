Over 2100 Afghan Refugees Deported From Iran And Pakistan In Single Day

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, Dec 23 (IANS) Over 2100 Afghan refugees have been repatriated from Iran and Pakistan in a single day, Afghan media quoted a Taliban official as saying on Tuesday.

While sharing the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues report on X, Taliban Deputy Spokesperson Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat revealed that 420 families, comprising 2,167 people, returned to Afghanistan on Monday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

He said that the Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan through Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand, Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz and Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

Fitrat stated that 512 returning families, comprising 2,777 people, were taken to their respective home areas, while 625 families were provided humanitarian assistance. He added that telecommunication firms distributed 466 SIM cards to returnees.

He further said that 3,926 Afghan migrants were deported from Iran and Pakistan on Sunday.

Last month, several Afghan migrants who recently returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan said that they are facing serious challenges ahead of the winter season. They raised concerns about a lack of shelter, the need for winter assistance, and difficulties in obtaining electronic ID cards (tazkira), local media reported.

Abdul Baqi, one of the Afghan refugees who returned from Pakistan, stated: "Our main problem is that we have no shelter. When we return to the country, we don't know where to go. We ask the Islamic Emirate to address our situation."

They stated that the aid available is inadequate and mentioned that they still struggle to meet their basic living needs, Afghan media outlet Tolo News reported.

Another returnee, Abdul Bari, said: "Everyone knows most people are homeless, spending their days in the streets and along the roads." Abdul Malik, a returnee, said that they are asked to apply for electronic ID cards when they reach their provinces and urged the authorities to provide them with ID cards.

Another Afghan refugee who returned from Pakistan, Abdul Qahar, urged the Taliban government to provide them with essential things like tents and shelter.