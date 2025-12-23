403
Swami Vivekanand Health Mission Shares Latest Statistics From Its Pilgrim Relief Initiative
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Swami Vivekanand Health Mission (SVHM) has announced the latest statistics from its ongoing Pilgrim Relief Initiative, reiterating its critical contribution to the safety and well-being of lakhs of devotees participating in the Char Dham Yatra this year. With 15 charitable hospitals under its umbrella, 12 in Uttarakhand, two in Uttar Pradesh, and one in Delhi, the Mission continues to strengthen healthcare delivery in some of India's most difficult terrains. These hospitals not only provide medical support but also help reduce migration by offering employment to local youth and supporting social infrastructure in underserved regions.
The Char Dham Yatra this year has observed a substantial surge in foot traffic, thus leading to a higher demand for medical treatment at all the SVHM centers. The hospital in Shri Kedarnath Dham, which was set up on 27 April 2025 and remained operational up to 14th October 2025, recorded a staggering 1,64,538 registrations, including emergency patients numbering 26,333, in support of 15,48,754 devotees. The hospital at Shri Badrinath Dham, which commenced operations on 3 May 2025, recorded a total of 47,705 patients and 2,573 emergencies in support of an astonishing 14,05,181 devotees. Moreover, in Gangotri Dham, where the hospital launched operations on 30 April 2025, a total of 17,810 patients were registered, including emergency patients of 1,015, in support of 5,94,553 devotees.
SVHM is also extending healthcare services along the Adi Kailash pilgrimage route by 2026, in collaboration with SSF (Seemant Sewa Foundation), to ensure timely medical support, improve emergency response, and enhance the overall safety and well-being of pilgrims and local communities at an altitude of 14,700 feet.
Commenting on this milestone event, Dr. Praveen Kumar Reddy, Director, SVHMS, added, "This year's Pilgrim Relief Initiative is a testament to our relentless efforts towards ensuring the safety of all devotees embarking on this pious Char Dham Yatra. Our teams have worked tirelessly despite harsh terrains and unpredictable conditions, and with the guidance and continuous support of the government, we have been able to extend high-quality healthcare services when they are needed most. Our commitment at SVHM remains strong towards providing relief in medical aid to all devotees and locals in time."
Being in line with its mission of serving the unreached and vision of complete development of poor, tribal, and deprived social class communities, Swami Vivekanand Health Mission Society is a hope in a state of despair in the Himalayan regions of India. Its constant presence in this region continues to fill a major gap in healthcare and remains a source for a safe Char Dham Yatra for people.
About Swami Vivekanand Health Mission Society (SVHMS)
Founded in 2012 by a group of young doctors and philanthropists, Swami Vivekanand Health Mission Society (SVHMS) is a non-profit organization dedicated to delivering quality healthcare to underserved and remote communities. Guided by the motto "Nar Sewa Narayan Sewa," the Society began with a small dispensary in Dharmawala, Uttarakhand, which has now grown into a network of 15 charitable hospitals across hilly, tribal, and pilgrimage regions. SVHMS focuses on accessible healthcare, community welfare, and empowerment through initiatives like medical camps, women's health programs, Swavalamban Abhiyaan, and health awareness drives. With a strong commitment to service and compassion, the Society continues to bridge healthcare gaps and bring hope to the most neglected regions of India.
