Siora Surgicals To Bring Its Latest AURASPINE Spinal Implants To World Health Expo Dubai 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 22, 2025 3:32 am - A leading name in the orthopedic implant manufacturing, Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. will provide hands-on experience to its improved and advanced range of spine implants and instruments at WHX Dubai.

Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. has confirmed its participation at World Health Expo 2026 Dubai, where the company will present its latest and advanced AURASPINE spinal implant range. At the exhibition, Siora will display its new collection of pedicle screws, spinal cages, and dedicated spinal instruments at Booth No. N37.A71, offering visitors a closer look at its growing spinal portfolio.

WHX Dubai 2026 is all set to go live from 9-12 February 2026, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Over the years, Siora Surgicals has steadily built its presence as a dependable orthopedic manufacturer, supplying implants and instruments to surgeons across multiple countries. Rather than focusing only on expansion, the company has consistently invested in improving product design, refining manufacturing processes, and responding closely to surgeon feedback. Its participation at WHX Dubai 2026 is a natural extension of this long-term approach.

The spotlight at the exhibition will be on Siora's AURASPINE spinal systems. These products have been developed to support the practical needs of spine surgeons in everyday clinical settings. The pedicle screw systems on display are designed for secure fixation, controlled insertion, and reliable spinal stability. The spinal cages focus on proper anatomical support and fusion, while the instrument set is built to make procedures smoother and more precise. Together, these solutions reflect Siora's effort to balance engineering strength with surgical usability.

A senior member of the Siora team shared that exhibitions like World Health Expo offer much more than product visibility.“Dubai brings together surgeons, distributors, and healthcare professionals from all parts of the world. For us, it's not only about displaying implants. It's about listening, learning, and understanding what surgeons really need in the operating room. That feedback shapes how we move forward as a company.”

Dubai has become one of the most active global destinations for medical trade events, drawing participation from hospitals, manufacturers, and healthcare suppliers across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia. For Siora Surgicals, this platform provides the chance to strengthen existing partnerships while building new ones in fast-growing healthcare markets.

Siora operates from a modern manufacturing facility in India, where strict quality systems guide every stage of production. The company supplies orthopedic implants and instruments to more than 50 countries and continues to grow its network year after year. While trauma implants remain a strong part of its portfolio, the steady expansion of its spinal implant range shows Siora's long-term commitment to the spine segment.

The AURASPINE brand represents years of focused development in spinal care. Each product is shaped by real surgical experience, with emphasis on safety, durability, and ease of use. Instead of rushing innovation, Siora follows a careful process of design validation, material testing, and controlled manufacturing. This approach helps ensure that every implant meets consistent performance standards before reaching the operating room.

By participating in Arab Health 2026 (now WHX Dubai), Siora aims to reinforce its position as a reliable manufacturer that values stable growth, strong professional relationships, and continuous improvement. The company sees the exhibition not as a one-time showcase, but as part of its wider journey toward becoming a long-term partner for hospitals and surgeons worldwide.

Visitors attending the expo are invited to stop by Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. at Booth No. N37.A71 to explore the AURASPINE spinal implant and other trauma implant range, interact with the company's technical team, and discuss future cooperation. Whether for product understanding or business collaboration, Siora looks forward to meaningful conversations at the event.