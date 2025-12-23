JCC Launches Italian-Funded Training Program For University Graduates

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) -- The Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) has announced the launch of a new education and training initiative, funded by the Italian government, aimed at equipping Jordanian university graduates with the skills needed to compete in both local and international labor markets.The initiative is being implemented in cooperation with the Union of Arab Chambers and the Joint Arab–Italian Chamber of Commerce, as part of broader efforts to bridge the gap between higher education outcomes and labor market demands. The program targets holders of bachelor's degrees under the age of 35 and offers a fully funded, year-long professional and specialized training experience in Italy.Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq, JCC President, said the agreement was reached with the President of the Joint Arab–Italian Chamber of Commerce, Pietro Rampino, during meetings held on the sidelines of the 136th session of the Union of Arab Chambers' Board of Directors in Cairo, attended by Secretary-General Khaled Hanafi. Discussions focused on strengthening economic ties and expanding cooperation between Jordan and Italy.Al-Haj Tawfiq explained that the program adopts a demand-driven model, beginning with an assessment of labor market needs and the identification of priority skills and professions. Based on these findings, tailored educational and training pathways will be designed to ensure alignment between graduate qualifications and employer requirements.The program combines academic and technical learning with hands-on training in real workplace environments, enabling participants to gain practical experience alongside specialized knowledge. Graduates who complete the program will receive a European Union–accredited certificate, enhancing their employability and facilitating professional mobility across international markets.He added that the first group of Jordanian graduates is expected to begin training in Italy in March 2026, marking the start of the program's operational phase in partnership with Italian educational and training institutions.Under the initiative, participants will receive comprehensive financial support, including full coverage of international travel, accommodation, and living expenses throughout the training period, in addition to a monthly stipend. The program will be offered at no cost to beneficiaries, reflecting direct Italian government support for workforce development aligned with market needs.The Joint Arab–Italian Chamber of Commerce, established in 2015, serves as a key platform for advancing economic and commercial cooperation between Arab countries and Italy. It plays an active role in promoting trade, investment partnerships, and technology exchange between the two sides. The Jordan Chamber of Commerce's representation on the Chamber's Board underscores its commitment to strengthening Arab–Italian economic relations.