Latest Trading Session Yields Modest Growth On SCRMET External Quotations In Turkmenistan
The data obtained by Trend from SCRMET shows that the value of outer quotations listed for Session No. 291, scheduled for December 22, amounted to $136 million, while the value published for Session No. 290, scheduled for December 20, totaled $135.8 million, and the growth was driven by the light industry sector. The total value of external quotations in this category rose from $6.7 million in the December 20 session to $7 million in the December 22 session, representing a growth of 2.5%.
Values in the remaining three categories remained unchanged:
-
petrochemicals - $118.9;
agriculture - $8.6 million;
mechanical engineering - $1.6 million.
Consistent with the prior session, there were no citations allocated within the construction materials segment.
