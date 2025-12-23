Drone Attack In Odesa Region: Energy, Port, Industrial, And Residential Infrastructure Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, the Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“At night, the enemy carried out another massive attack with UCAVs in the south of the Odesa region. Damage to energy, port, transport, industrial, and residential infrastructure was recorded in the affected areas,” he said.

According to Kiper, the strikes damaged a civilian dry cargo ship and a warehouse in one of the areas. In addition, the roof of a two-story residential building caught fire, and a garage was damaged. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blazes.

As noted by the Head of the Regional Military Administration, in another area of the region, windows and roofs in 122 private houses were damaged as a result of the strike, as well as windows in three more multi-storey buildings. In addition, an empty warehouse was damaged. There were no casualties.

Kiper also reported that power outages are occurring in the affected areas. Critical infrastructure is being powered by generators.

Points of Invincibility have been established on site, and approximately 900 people have already sought help there.

“Rescue and emergency response services are working at the scene. Their work is complicated by constant air raid alerts,” the Head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the attack by Russian drones damaged infrastructure and a civilian vessel in the port of Odesa.

Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration