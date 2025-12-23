Azercell Backs Expanded Children's Paralympic Games In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) The next Children's Paralympic Games have been held with the support of Azercell Telecom.

The event was organized by the National Paralympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the partnership of Azercell Telecom LLC, and took place at the Sumgayit Paralympic Sports Complex operated under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

This year, the Children's Paralympic Games were held on a larger scale. A total of 130 young para-athletes competed across eight sports disciplines. The competitions were held in para judo, para table tennis, para taekwondo, para swimming, para powerlifting, para badminton, para archery, and boccia, with winners announced and awarded at the end of the event.

The primary objective of the Children's Paralympic Games is to create favorable conditions for the development of inclusive sports in Azerbaijan, support children with disabilities in realizing their potential, and contribute to the formation of a new generation of Paralympic athletes.

Azercell Telecom has been supporting the Children's Paralympic Movement since 2014. Thanks to the company's sustained support, the scope of activities of the Children's Paralympic Committee has expanded, enabling hundreds of children to engage in sports.

This initiative has not only contributed to the development of the Paralympic Movement in Azerbaijan, but has also had a positive impact on children's physical and psychological development, increased their motivation, and strengthened their social integration.