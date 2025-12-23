Azerbaijanisrael Remittances Show Mixed Dynamics

The figure is higher than in the same period of 2024, reflecting a 13.3% increase. During the reporting period, Israel accounted for 0.7% of total remittances sent from Azerbaijan abroad.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%