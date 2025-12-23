Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $19.4M And Moves Through Roadmap Phase 2 With 18,600 Investors Base

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the crypto market, the most important moments often happen before broad attention arrives. Projects that focus on structure and delivery tend to reach key milestones quietly, then reprice once the market catches up. Mutuum Finance is now at one of those moments. Without relying on hype cycles, the project has progressed through its roadmap and attracted a large and growing community. This stage often marks the transition from early build phase to wider recognition.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi crypto designed around lending and borrowing. At a high level, the protocol allows users to supply assets and earn yield, while borrowers access liquidity by locking collateral. This creates a closed loop where usage grows as demand increases.

The focus is on structure. Borrowing terms are defined in advance. Collateral requirements are clear. Interest flows follow predictable rules. These design choices reduce uncertainty, which is why long term participants often favor this type of protocol over short lived trends.

As development has progressed, confidence has translated into steady participation. Mutuum Finance has now raised over $19.4M and built an investor base of more than 18,600 holders. This growth did not happen overnight. It developed over time, which many analysts see as a healthier signal for a new crypto entering its next stage.

MUTM Price Progress and Phase 6 Status

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.035 and is in Phase 6 of its presale structure. More than 99% of this phase has already been allocated. The presale began in early 2025 at a much lower entry price. Since then, MUTM has recorded a 250% increase from its initial phase.

Each phase introduced a controlled price step up rather than sharp jumps. This approach allowed demand to build steadily while avoiding extreme volatility. The nearing completion of Phase 6 reflects how quickly available supply has tightened at this level.

Another indicator of activity is the 24 hour leaderboard. This feature tracks daily participation and highlights consistent demand rather than one time spikes. It has become a visible sign of ongoing engagement within the ecosystem.