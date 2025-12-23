Israel, Greece, Cyprus Reaffirm Alliance, GSI And IMEC Projects

The leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Israel expressed their determination to continue and deepen cooperation despite geopolitical challenges at the Trilateral Summit in Jerusalem They also reaffirmed their commitment to promoting the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) project and linking it to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Netanyahu Stresses Imperative of Cooperation

At a joint press conference following the summit, Prime Minister Netanyahu noted that it was the tenth, not the first, stressing that he had told the two leaders privately that he considered it the most important of all that had preceded. 'The last time the three of us met,' he said, 'was shortly before the 7 October massacre, when terror reminded us once again that stability in this region is never guaranteed, and that strength, clarity and cooperation are not just options, but imperatives.' He added that 'the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean are being tested by aggression, terrorism, and instability'.

'Our cooperation,' he continued, 'also offers new opportunities for prosperity. We are working together and have discussed cooperation in many areas in detail, such as energy, technology and connectivity, as well as security, which guarantees all of these.'

'It is true,' he stressed, 'that all our countries were conquered in the past by a series of empires. But with courage and sacrifice, we achieved our independence in modern times.' 'To those who imagine they can restore their empires and dominate our countries again, I say: forget it. It will not happen. Do not even think about it. We are determined and capable of defending ourselves, and our cooperation further strengthens that capability.

Cyprus Reaffirms Strategic Alliance, Vision for Regional Integration

The President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, emphasised that all three countries had reaffirmed during the Summit what he called the strategic nature of their alliance, which is founded on shared values, mutual interests, and converging aspirations. This alliance is guided by the vision of regional integration, prosperity, stability, and security, he added.

Humanitarian Efforts and 3+1 Format

Regarding the situation in Gaza, the Cypriot President stated an "unwavering support for President Trump's 20-point plan and the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803". He highlighted Cyprus's role in the humanitarian sector through the Amalthea project, emphasising that Nicosia continues to support the provision of humanitarian aid, security and rapid recovery efforts through the six-point plan first presented at the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit in October. He also highlighted the added value of the 3+1 format with the United States, emphasising that it strengthens our trilateral cooperation and aligns it with the broader regional architecture.

'This format has proven to be a reliable model for promoting stability, connectivity, and strategic cooperation, and we are determined to further strengthen it,' the President underlined. In closing, he emphatically stressed: 'Our presence here today is not only symbolic, but also substantive. The partnership between Cyprus, Greece and Israel is of strategic importance not only to our three countries, but also to our region and beyond. Together, we will continue to work in a spirit of trust and cooperation to strengthen stability, security and prosperity throughout the Eastern Mediterranean.'

Greece Commits to Regional Security Efforts

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that all three countries are committed to strengthening regional security through diplomatic and stabilising efforts. 'We discussed the broader developments in the region,' added Kyriakos Mitsotakis. political solution.' Despite the geopolitical challenges, this cooperation has stood the test of time and proven resilient, Mitsotakis underlined. Adding that It continues to contribute significantly to stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean and creates an important window of opportunity for shaping a regional security architecture that can bring peace and prosperity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)