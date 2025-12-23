Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Tread Caution Ahead Of GDP, Confidence Data: Why NVO, ZIM, SIDU Are On Traders' Radar Today



Retail sentiment on Stocktwits showed early signs of stabilization even as key economic data looms. Investors look ahead to GDP, durable goods, and consumer confidence readings.

U.S. stock futures are signaling a cautious start to trading on Tuesday, as markets remain in a holiday-light volume environment ahead of Christmas. Investors will be watching for the Q3 GDP revision and Consumer Confidence data due later in the day.

As of 3:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nasdaq 100 futures, S & P 500 futures, and Dow futures were flat, while the Russell 2000 futures were down 0.1%.

On Stocktwits, however, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S & P 500 Index, had moved to 'neutral' from 'bearish' a day ago. While sentiment toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, remained 'bearish' on Tuesday, amid high message volumes.

The New York Stock Exchange will close early on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve and will be closed Thursday for Christmas Day.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Novo Nordisk (NVO): The FDA approved Wegovy for weight management. The Wegovy pill is the first oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist therapy approved for weight management.

ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM): The board confirmed it is evaluating multiple acquisition proposals from strategic parties.

Sidus Space (SIDU): Has priced a massive 19.23M share secondary offering at $1.30, well below its previous close.

Parsons (PSN) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII): In the spotlight on defense contract developments

RTX Corp (RTX): Gaining ground after an $841.68-million Army contract for fire unit hardware and software was announced late Monday.

Watch out for Dominion Energy (D), Orsted (DNNGY), Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY), and NextEra Energy (NEE) following the Trump administration's 90-day pause on major East Coast projects (citing radar interference).

Other noteworthy tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing were Starfighters Space (FJET), Hycroft Mining (HYMC), Paramount Skydance (PSKY), Niagen Bioscience (NAGE), and Applied Digital (APLD).

Other Catalysts To Track

On the economic front, traders are focused on the 8:30 AM ET release of the Q3 GDP (third estimate) and durable goods orders. The Consumer Confidence Index at 10:00 AM will be the final major sentiment gauge before the Christmas break.



ADP Employment Change (8:15 am ET)

Q3 GDP Growth Rate 2nd Est (8:30 am ET)

Oct Durable Goods Orders (8:30 am ET)

Oct/Nov Industrial Production (9:15 am ET)

Dec CB Consumer Confidence (10:00 am ET) Nov New Home Sales (10:00 am ET)

The light earnings calendar today includes Limoneira (LMNR), Ree Automotive (REE), and Good Times Restaurants (GTIM).

