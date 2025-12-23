Farmer's Day 2025: Essential Winter Tips To Protect Crops And Boost Yields

Winter can harm soil health if ignored. By boosting microbial activity, preventing compaction, conserving moisture, and balancing pH, Indian farmers can protect fields during cold months and prepare for healthier crops with higher yields.

Adding well-decomposed compost to the soil before winter helps support microbial life that slows down as temperatures drop. This enriches nutrients and keeps soil fertile for upcoming crops even in cold conditions.

Deep ploughing before the soil becomes cold and hard opens up the earth, allowing water to penetrate and roots to grow more easily. This loosening also helps warm the soil and prevents detrimental compaction during freeze–thaw cycles.

Using slow-release fertilisers or organic amendments like neem cake ensures a steady supply of nutrients when cold weather can limit nutrient availability. These steady inputs help crops such as chickpeas and mustard continue to access essential elements as they grow.

Covering soil with mulch before winter adds a protective layer that helps retain warmth and shields crops from frost damage. It also slows moisture loss and provides insulation that supports healthy root systems.

In dry winter regions, mulching and water conservation techniques help keep soil moist longer, reducing stress on plants. Keeping moisture in the ground also improves soil structure and supports beneficial soil organisms.

Winter rains and cool temperatures can raise soil acidity, affecting how nutrients interact with plant roots. Testing soil pH and applying lime or dolomite helps stabilise conditions so crops can absorb nutrients efficiently.

In hilly regions prone to winter rains, terracing and contour farming help prevent soil from washing away. Planting cover crops like barley or gram further stabilises the earth and reduces nutrient loss.

Practising crop rotation - such as planting legumes after cereals - improves soil nitrogen levels and breaks pest cycles. Changing crops regularly keeps soil balanced and productive for future growing seasons.