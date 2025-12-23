Bright Side Stories: How IPS Ishwar Gurjar Turned Class 10 Failure Into UPSC Success

Cracking the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) is one of India's toughest challenges, requiring intelligence, dedication, and unwavering determination. Rajasthan's IPS officer Ishwar Lal Gurjar exemplifies this spirit. Born into a middle-class family in Bhilwara, Ishwar faced early struggles, including failing his Class 10 board exams. Many would have given up, but his father, Suvalal Gurjar, who ran a grocery store, encouraged him:“Don't lose courage and hope.” These words became the turning point in Ishwar's life.

The Road Back to Education

Motivated by his father, Ishwar cleared his Class 10 exams in 2012 with 54% marks and then scored 68% in his 12th boards. He went on to complete a bachelor's degree from MDS University and became a government school teacher in 2019. But teaching was only the beginning of his ambitions; Ishwar aimed for the prestigious UPSC CSE.

Perseverance Through Failures

Ishwar's UPSC journey was far from easy. His first three attempts ended in disappointment: 2019, failed prelims, 2020, cleared interview but not final list, 2021, unsuccessful again. Yet, he never gave up. In 2022, he secured AIR 644, joining the IRS cadre. The following year, he cracked the UPSC CSE again with AIR 555, achieving his dream of becoming an IPS officer. In 2024, he proved his consistency by securing AIR 483, marking three consecutive successes in the UPSC.

A Message of Determination

Sharing his joy on Instagram after the 2024 results, Ishwar wrote,“The words are the same, just the year and time have changed... the pride and satisfaction of now becoming an IPS officer is priceless.” Currently, Ishwar Gurjar is training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).

From failing Class 10 to becoming an IPS officer, Ishwar Gurjar's journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, patience, and hard work, proving that early setbacks do not define one's future.