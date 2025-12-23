403
Ibovespa Clings To 158,000 As Higher Rates Offset Vale's Rally
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
A uniform rise in Brazil's interest-rate curve kept pressure on equities in thin, holiday-week trading, even as data surprised on the upside.
Vale's jump helped limit losses, while the real weakened and investors stayed cautious about fiscal risk heading into 2026.
Technical signals show a longer-term uptrend intact, but short-term momentum has cooled into a tight consolidation range.
Brazilian stocks ended Monday barely in the red, a modest finish that hid a choppier session. The Ibovespa, after sliding close to 0.8% early on, closed down 0.21% at 158,141.65, with a late lift from Vale preventing a deeper retreat.
The day's main headwind was rates. As RB Investimentos strategist Gustavo Cruz put it, the domestic yield curve moved higher in a near-uniform way, a setup that typically compresses equity valuations. With liquidity thinner in a shortened week, that pressure was amplified.
Fundamentals offered a better headline than the market's tone. Federal tax revenue reached R$226.753 billion ($42B) in November, up 3.75% in real terms year on year and the strongest November reading in the series.
The central bank 's Focus survey also showed slightly lower inflation expectations, with 2025 seen at 4.33% and 2026 at 4.06%, while the Selic is projected at 12.25% by end-2026 versus 15% today.
Still, fiscal risk remained the key narrative. After Congress approved the 2026 budget with a projected primary surplus of R$34.5 billion ($6B), Nomad analyst Paula Zogbi said elevated fiscal concerns were pushing up the curve.
She added that the move was spilling into equities alongside year-end profit-taking. Currency and commodities pulled in opposite directions. The dollar rose 0.97% to R$5.5844, though it remains down 9.62% this year.
Iron ore was quoted around $106.94/t, while oil held firm near Brent $62.01 and WTI $57.92 amid Venezuela-related supply jitters.
Top winners included Marcopolo (+6.1%) after a 10% share bonus via capitalization of R$705.75 million ($131M) in reserves; Vale (+3.27%); PRIO (+2.31%); Brava (+2.15%); and Bradespar (+2.07%).
The biggest decliners were Vivara (-5.73%), Cogna (-5.28%) after a BlackRock stake cut, TIM (-4.96%) and WEG (-4.22%) on ex-dividend effects, and Vamos (-4.29%).
Volume on the day reached R$24.38 billion ($5B). Abroad, U.S.-listed ETFs saw heavy outflows, while Brazil 's EWZ drew a one-day inflow of about $90 million, a small but supportive signal.
On charts, the daily trend remains constructive but cooling (RSI near 52), while the 4-hour view leans soft (RSI near 45) inside a narrow band.
Resistance sits near 158,340, with support around 155,665 and then 151,023. Traders now focus on Brazil's IPCA-15 and U.S. GDP as the next catalysts for rates, FX, and risk appetite.
