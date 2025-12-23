India's Delhi Airport Warns Of Flight Delays, Cancellations Amid Dense Fog

Flights across India may face delays or cancellations on Tuesday, December 23, as dense fog continues to affect visibility, Delhi Airport said in a statement.

Airport teams are actively assisting passengers to minimise inconvenience, and travellers have been advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates.

"We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused," Delhi Airport noted in a statement posted on social media platform X.

The airport noted that flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT II conditions due to poor visibility, which could lead to disruptions.

Under CAT II operations, aircraft are permitted to land in very low visibility, with a minimum runway visual range (RVR) of approximately 300 to 549 metres.

On December 15, dense fog has disrupted flight operations at Delhi and several airports across northern India, prompting delays, changes to schedules, and even cancellations.

While fog is a natural meteorological phenomenon, poor air quality can increase the frequency, density, and duration of fog events, turning it into harmful smog.

India has recently tightened anti-pollution measures in Delhi and adjoining areas after the capital's air quality deteriorate to the season's worst.

The Commission for Air Quality Management invoked stage four, the highest level, of the Graded Response Action Plan for Delhi and surrounding areas on Saturday evening, according to an advisory by India's environment ministry.

On December 14, Delhi's air quality was "severe" with official index readings over 450 across several monitoring stations, up from 430 on Saturday and the highest so far this winter season, Central Pollution Control Board data showed. Readings below 50 are "good".

The curbs ban the entry of older diesel trucks, suspend construction, including on public projects, and impose hybrid schooling.

(Inputs from Reuters)