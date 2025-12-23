Amsterdam-Hyderabad KLM Airlines Flight Gets Bomb Threat, Lands Safely

A KLM Airlines flight from Amsterdam to India's Hyderabad received a bomb threat, prompting authorities to initiate standard safety protocols after landing, ANI reported.

According to sources, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received a bomb threat via email around midnight targeting a KLM flight from Amsterdam. The flight landed safely at 1am, with all passengers and crew secure.

Authorities swiftly implemented the standard safety protocols. No suspicious items were reported following checks.

This is the latest in a string of such events at Hyderabad airport. Earlier on December 6, two international flights received bomb threat emails at the Hyderabad Airport. It was received on the customer support ID, and safety protocols began after the landing.

According to the Hyderabad Airport GMR, British Airways flight 277 and Kuwait Airways flight 373 received the email threats. The BA 277 landed safely early morning, but the other flight to Hyderabad returned to the departure airport.

On December 5, an Emirates flight EK526 from Dubai to Hyderabad also received a bomb threat email. The aircraft landed safely and was taken to an isolated bay, where passengers were deboarded following standard operating procedures.

On December 4, an IndiGo flight from Madinah in Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad following a similar bomb threat. The flight landed safely at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at Ahmedabad.