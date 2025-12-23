UAE: Jebel Jais Closes Temporarily After Recent Heavy Rains All Activities Suspended

Jebel Jais has temporarily closed all activities to conduct safety assessments and maintenance following adverse weather conditions that affected the area between December 17 and 19.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, authorities said recent rainfall resulted in standing water across parts of the UAE's highest mountain, requiring targeted maintenance work to ensure safety standards are met.

As a precaution, temporary road closures and essential maintenance efforts are currently in place. All operations will remain suspended until further notice while specialist teams carry out inspections and safety assessments.

The closure affects all attractions and activities at Jebel Jais, including:



Jais Flight Zipline

1484 by Puro

Red Rock BBQ

Via Ferrata

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp Yoga sessions at Jais Viewing Deck Park

Officials noted that winter is traditionally Jebel Jais' peak season, but stressed that the precautionary decision was taken with visitor wellbeing firmly in mind.

Visitors have been advised not to camp in wadis during this period of unsettled weather. Authorities also warned that standing water in certain areas may lead to shifting rocks and slippery paths. While hiking and climbing areas have not been formally closed, specialised teams are assessing conditions, and visitors are urged to exercise caution and avoid affected routes where necessary.

The temporary closure follows a period of unstable weather across the UAE, with heavy rain and thunderstorms affecting all emirates. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the main wave of rainfall has passed, but cooler temperatures and occasional showers may continue.

Phased reopening

Officials said reopening will follow a phased approach, with each area assessed individually before operations resume. Updates will be provided through official Jebel Jais channels as maintenance work continues.

Donald Bremner, CEO of Marjan Lifestyle, said safety considerations were central to the decision to temporarily close operations, adding that a phased reopening would help ensure visitor safety as work progresses.

Maintenance teams are currently working on site, with further updates to be announced once assessments are completed.

Part of the Hajar mountain range in Ras Al Khaimah, Jebel Jais rises 1,934 metres above sea level, making it the highest peak in the UAE. The mountain is home to the world's longest zipline and is a popular destination for outdoor recreation, adventure tourism and nature-based activities.