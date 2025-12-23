403
Türkiye’s Stock Market Faces Slight Dip
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s primary stock indicator began trading on Tuesday at 11,307.24 points, marking a minor decline of 0.03%, equivalent to 3.82 points, compared with the prior closing level.
On Monday, the BIST 100 index had slipped by 0.27%, finishing at 11,311.06 points, with the day’s turnover reaching 134.1 billion liras ($3.13 billion).
By 9:55 a.m. local time (0655GMT) on Tuesday, currency exchange rates were recorded at 42.8275 Turkish liras against the US dollar, 50.6065 against the euro, and 57.8890 against the British pound.
Meanwhile, the value of one ounce of gold stood at $4,479.65, and Brent crude oil was being sold at $61.45 per barrel.
