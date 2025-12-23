Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye’s Stock Market Faces Slight Dip

Türkiye’s Stock Market Faces Slight Dip


2025-12-23 04:24:41
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s primary stock indicator began trading on Tuesday at 11,307.24 points, marking a minor decline of 0.03%, equivalent to 3.82 points, compared with the prior closing level.

On Monday, the BIST 100 index had slipped by 0.27%, finishing at 11,311.06 points, with the day’s turnover reaching 134.1 billion liras ($3.13 billion).

By 9:55 a.m. local time (0655GMT) on Tuesday, currency exchange rates were recorded at 42.8275 Turkish liras against the US dollar, 50.6065 against the euro, and 57.8890 against the British pound.

Meanwhile, the value of one ounce of gold stood at $4,479.65, and Brent crude oil was being sold at $61.45 per barrel.

MENAFN23122025000045017167ID1110516079



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search