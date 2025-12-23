Bullish Momentum Lifts QSE Index To 10,801 Points

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index gained for the second consecutive day this week, ending 0.79% higher at 10,801.39 points, yesterday.

The index concluded Sunday's trading at 10,716.39 points. During yesterday's session the volume of shares traded stood at 94,895,985 from 78,183,932 on December 21. Meanwhile the value of shares reached QR267.853m from QR207.915m on Sunday, as a result of implementing 20,732 deals in all sectors. In the session, the shares of 32 companies rose, while the prices of 20 companies decreased, and four companies remained unchanged.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation stood at QR646.258bn, compared to QAR 641.162bn in the previous session.

The indices of six sectors ended in green zone yesterday. The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, real estate, telecoms, and consumer goods and services gained 0.69%, 1.37%, 0.76%, 0.07%, 0.56%, and 0.74% respectively. Meanwhile the insurance sector declined by 0.48%.

QSE Total Return Index gained 0.79% to 25,826.70, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 0.80% to 5,130.79 points, MSCI QSE 20ESG Index gained 0.73% to 877.68 and QSE All Share Index rose 0.76% to 4,070.24 points

Top gainers in yesterday's trade were Gulf International Services, Widam Food Company, Vodafone Qatar, Al Mahhar Holding Company, and Qatar Fuel increasing by 4.3%, 3.5%, 2.7%, 2.7, 2% and 2% respectively.

Meanwhile Doha Bank, Inma Holding, Baladna Company, Mannai Corporation, and Medicare Group were the top losers, declining 4%, 3.7%, 2.2%, 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively.

The QE Index declined 0.7% to close at 10,654.7. Losses were led by the Telecoms and Industrials indices, falling 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively. Top losers were Widam Food Company and Inma Holding, falling 5.5% and 3%, respectively. Among the top gainers, The Commercial Bank gained 2.3%, while Qatar Oman Investment Company was up 1.7% on December 17.

QSE's upward momentum is expected to continue with improved sentiment and the influx of new liquidity into the market. It is poised to achieve significant gains during the coming period based on positive results that enhance investor confidence and support economic growth opportunities.

The announcement of the state budget 2026 and the interest rate cut reflects this as lower interest rates encourage borrowing and reduce debt costs and positively impacts company profitability and increases the attractiveness of stocks.

The net profit for the companies listed on the QSE witnessed an increase by 2.45% for the nine-month period of this year, reaching QR41.083bn, compared to QR40.101bn for the same period in last year. This was mainly supported by earnings expansion in the real estate, services and consumer goods, and insurance sectors.

The key economic indicators for the current year show that the GDP growth rate is expected to reach 2.9% according to IMF estimates, with non-hydrocarbon GDP growing by 4.4% and hydrocarbon GDP by 0.1%.

Recently, QSE listed Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) Sukuk on the Sukuk and Debt Instruments Market marking a landmark milestone as the first Islamic Sukuk to be listed in the exchange's history.

The listing of QIIB Sukuk worth QR500m on QSE represents a significant addition to Qatar's Islamic finance market, contributing to greater market depth and the diversification of Shariah-compliant investment products.

The Sukuk issuance worth QR500m offers an annual return of 4.40% with a three-year maturity. This marks a landmark milestone as the first Islamic Sukuk to be listed in the exchange's history.