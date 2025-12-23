New Insurance Amendments Set To Reshape Sector Through Consolidation

MENAFN - KNN India)The new amendments to India's insurance laws are expected to trigger a fresh round of consolidation and deal-making in the sector, alongside new capital inflows following the government's decision to allow 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in insurance companies.

The proposed legislation seeks to widen consolidation avenues by allowing insurance companies to amalgamate with non-insurance entities under schemes approved by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Broader M&A Options for Insurers

Legal experts said the amendments could materially alter the merger and acquisition landscape for the insurance sector.

JSA Partner Shivangi Sharma Talwar noted they may allow insurers to merge with non-insurance firms if the surviving entity remains an insurer and meets regulatory norms, with the impact hinging on pending detailed regulations.

New Listing Routes, Expanded Acquisitions

Industry observers believe the framework could offer unlisted insurers an alternative route to public listing through amalgamation with non-insurance entities, reported TOI.

At the same time, insurers may gain greater flexibility to acquire service providers and insurtech companies, expanding consolidation beyond traditional insurance-to-insurance mergers.

The amendments could also enable insurance companies to acquire a broader range of businesses, including technology and support service firms, potentially reshaping the sector's structure.

Clause 33 and Regulatory Safeguards

The proposed changes stem from Clause 33 of the bill, which states that no insurance or non-insurance business may be transferred or amalgamated with the insurance business of another insurer except under a scheme approved by IRDAI.

The clause also requires that the transferee entity must continue to comply with the Insurance Act and related regulations at all times. Current rules, which prohibit mergers between insurers and non-insurance entities, had previously blocked similar proposals.

Growth Outlook for the Sector

Industry experts expect the changes to support sectoral growth and deepen insurance penetration.

Shruti Ladwa, Partner, EY India, said the amendments could catalyse the next phase of growth by attracting global capital and advanced underwriting expertise, while also strengthening domestic reinsurance capacity.

The combination of higher FDI limits and expanded consolidation options is expected to reshape India's insurance market in the coming years.

