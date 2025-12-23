403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Ukraine maintain divergent positions amid peace talks
(MENAFN) As diplomatic efforts intensify to end the nearly four-year conflict between Russia and Ukraine, both sides maintain sharply contrasting positions on key issues, including security guarantees, NATO membership, and territorial control. Recent US-mediated talks, held in locations such as Switzerland, the US, and most recently Miami, have focused on a possible peace framework.
Discussions initially revolved around a draft 28-point proposal requiring significant Ukrainian concessions, though revisions have been made following negotiations involving European and American officials.
Ukraine has indicated a willingness to forgo NATO membership in exchange for legally binding Western security guarantees. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described this as a compromise, emphasizing the need for robust commitments similar to NATO’s mutual defense obligations rather than weaker agreements like the Budapest Memorandum or Minsk Accords. Kyiv rejects proposals for demilitarized or foreign-controlled buffer zones, citing enforcement challenges and potential renewed aggression. Zelenskyy stresses that peace without strong guarantees risks reigniting conflict.
Russia, meanwhile, continues to view Ukrainian NATO membership as a direct threat and a core cause of the war. Kremlin officials stress that any security arrangement must protect Moscow from perceived threats, expressing skepticism about Western-backed guarantees, particularly those involving multinational forces on Ukrainian soil. While Russian authorities are open to discussion, they insist on a comprehensive security framework extending beyond Ukraine.
Ukraine regards territorial integrity as a politically sensitive and non-negotiable aspect of talks.
Zelenskyy has rejected demands for troop withdrawals from Donbas, describing them as rewarding aggression, and has suggested a ceasefire along the current front line as a possible compromise. Kyiv opposes demilitarized zones or “free economic” areas due to unresolved administrative and security concerns. Proposals for shared control of critical infrastructure, such as the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, have been dismissed as unfair. Zelenskyy also links territorial negotiations to accountability and compensation for war damages.
Russia insists that any settlement must recognize the “realities on the ground” and legalize its territorial claims, particularly in Donbas. Kremlin officials reject ceasefires meant to enable referendums, viewing them as delays that could allow Ukraine to regroup. Moscow also criticizes Kyiv’s insistence on popular decision-making over contested areas, claiming the issue has already been addressed through constitutional amendments following annexations.
Russian authorities warn that they may reject significant portions of peace proposals, particularly those involving territorial and military arrangements.
Despite ongoing dialogue, the positions of Kyiv and Moscow remain far apart, highlighting the challenges ahead in reaching a durable settlement to the conflict.
Discussions initially revolved around a draft 28-point proposal requiring significant Ukrainian concessions, though revisions have been made following negotiations involving European and American officials.
Ukraine has indicated a willingness to forgo NATO membership in exchange for legally binding Western security guarantees. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described this as a compromise, emphasizing the need for robust commitments similar to NATO’s mutual defense obligations rather than weaker agreements like the Budapest Memorandum or Minsk Accords. Kyiv rejects proposals for demilitarized or foreign-controlled buffer zones, citing enforcement challenges and potential renewed aggression. Zelenskyy stresses that peace without strong guarantees risks reigniting conflict.
Russia, meanwhile, continues to view Ukrainian NATO membership as a direct threat and a core cause of the war. Kremlin officials stress that any security arrangement must protect Moscow from perceived threats, expressing skepticism about Western-backed guarantees, particularly those involving multinational forces on Ukrainian soil. While Russian authorities are open to discussion, they insist on a comprehensive security framework extending beyond Ukraine.
Ukraine regards territorial integrity as a politically sensitive and non-negotiable aspect of talks.
Zelenskyy has rejected demands for troop withdrawals from Donbas, describing them as rewarding aggression, and has suggested a ceasefire along the current front line as a possible compromise. Kyiv opposes demilitarized zones or “free economic” areas due to unresolved administrative and security concerns. Proposals for shared control of critical infrastructure, such as the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, have been dismissed as unfair. Zelenskyy also links territorial negotiations to accountability and compensation for war damages.
Russia insists that any settlement must recognize the “realities on the ground” and legalize its territorial claims, particularly in Donbas. Kremlin officials reject ceasefires meant to enable referendums, viewing them as delays that could allow Ukraine to regroup. Moscow also criticizes Kyiv’s insistence on popular decision-making over contested areas, claiming the issue has already been addressed through constitutional amendments following annexations.
Russian authorities warn that they may reject significant portions of peace proposals, particularly those involving territorial and military arrangements.
Despite ongoing dialogue, the positions of Kyiv and Moscow remain far apart, highlighting the challenges ahead in reaching a durable settlement to the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment