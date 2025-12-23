403
UNRWA warns of horrific humanitarian conditions in Gaza
(MENAFN) The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) on Tuesday reported that humanitarian conditions in Gaza remain critical, despite a ceasefire that has been in place for over two months.
“In Gaza, conditions remain dire, and humanitarian needs are overwhelming. Families continue to endure severe shortages and widespread destruction,” UNRWA said in a statement on X. Citing the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, the agency noted that 1.6 million people in the enclave face acute food insecurity.
Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini described the situation as a “man-made hunger crisis,” emphasizing that UNRWA teams, many of whom are also displaced, continue working to support affected families on the ground.
The ceasefire agreement, effective since October 10, aimed to end two years of conflict in which nearly 71,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed and over 171,000 injured.
The Gaza Government Media Office reported that only 244 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza daily out of the 600 agreed upon, and fuel deliveries average just five trucks per day, far below the 50 designated under the agreement—an overall compliance rate of only 41%. Additionally, the office documented 875 ceasefire violations by the Israeli army, resulting in 411 deaths and 1,112 injuries.
