Relatively Cool Weather Inshore Expected Today
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report that inshore until 6:00 p.m. the weather will be hazy to misty at first, relatively cold daytime and scattered clouds at times, and cold at night, the weather will be hazy to partly cloudy at times winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly at 03-12 knots. Offshore winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly at 04-15 knots conditions inshore will range between 1-3 feet, while offshore seas will range from 2-4 feet inshore is expected to range between 4-9 km/3 km or less places at first, while offshore visibility will range between 4-9 km
