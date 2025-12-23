Kahramaa Holds 'Junior Employee' Initiative To Support Worklife Balance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its commitment to supporting work–life balance and strengthening family-friendly workplace practices, the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), in cooperation with the Qatar Career Development Center, organised the“Junior Employee” initiative for the children of its employees.

The event aimed to introduce participants to the institutional work environment and to enhance their awareness of professional values, responsibility, and a sense of belonging through an engaging and interactive educational experience. The initiative reflects Kahramaa's dedication to fostering positive connections between employees' families and the workplace, while nurturing early understanding of professional life among younger generations.

The program featured an introductory session outlining the nature of work at Kahramaa, followed by a series of interactive activities designed to simulate various job roles in an age-appropriate and practical manner. Participants also took part in guided field tours of offices as well as electricity and water facilities, providing them with firsthand insight into the corporation's operations and services.

The event concluded with the distribution of participation certificates and the taking of commemorative group photographs, marking a memorable experience for the children and their families. The initiative underscores Kahramaa's ongoing efforts to promote social responsibility and create an inclusive, supportive work environment that values both professional excellence and family well-being.