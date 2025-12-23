Pakistani Clerics Call For Dialogue With Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A gathering of Pakistani clerics, led by Jamiati Ulema Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, voiced concern over recent tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, stressing that the only sustainable and practical way to resolve disputes was through direct dialogue between the two neighbouring countries.

The meeting, titled“Unity of the Pakistani Ummah”, was held in Karachi on Monday, Al-Khair Media reported.

The clerics expressed concern over the strained situation between Islamabad and Kabul and called for resolving tensions through talks.

A statement issued after the meeting said that problems between nations and countries have always been resolved through mutual dialogue, adding that dialogue remains the only practical, acceptable and lasting solution at present as well.

The statement emphasised that officials of both countries should find positive and practical solutions to all issues so that relations between the“two neighbouring and brotherly countries” return to normal and the ground was prepared for the continuation of travel and trade between them- something that would benefit both sides.

About two months ago, Pakistan violated Afghan airspace and carried out attacks in several areas, prompting a response from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA). Since then, talks between the two countries have been held once in Qatar, twice in Turkey and once in Saudi Arabia, but failed to produce concrete results.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the IEA, had said“irresponsible and uncooperative” attitude of the Pakistani delegation resulted in no outcome from the Istanbul negotiations, despite IEA's goodwill and the efforts of mediators.

