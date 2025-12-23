In A Month, 684,000MT Of Goods Transported Via Railways

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 684,000 metric tonnes of goods were transported through railways from four Afghan ports during the past one month, the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) said on Tuesday.

On its X handle, the MoPW wrote these transportations took place during last month of 1404 solar year.

It said nearly 490,000 tonnes of goods were transported through Hairatan Port, more than 490,000 tonnes via Aqina Port, 74,900 tonnes through Torghundi Port, and 68,800 tons via Khawaf-Herat, totaling 684,000 metric tonnes.

The shipments included 1,581 tonnes of transit and export goods, mostly dried fruits, minerals and pomegranate juice.

According to the MoPW, as the level of exports and imports through railways increase, more job opportunities will be created, national revenues will surge and the path towards economic stability, development, and self-sufficiency will be paved.

hz/ma