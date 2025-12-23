403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany charges ex-Syrian prison guard with crimes against humanity
(MENAFN) Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday that it has indicted a former prison guard who served under Syria’s Bashar Assad regime.
“The accused is sufficiently suspected of murder, torture, and deprivation of liberty (seen) as crimes against humanity. In this context, he is also charged with murder,” the office said in a statement.
Identified as Fahad A., the suspect was arrested in the southwestern city of Pirmasens on May 27 and has remained in custody since. He is accused of working at a Damascus prison operated by the Syrian secret service from April 2011 to April 2012, where he allegedly participated in over 100 interrogations involving severe physical abuse, resulting in the deaths of at least 70 prisoners due to mistreatment and dire conditions.
The Syrian Network for Human Rights has previously documented over 6,000 regime officers implicated in war crimes under Assad’s rule. Bashar Assad, who led Syria for 24 years, fled to Russia after opposition forces took control of Damascus, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long rule.
“The accused is sufficiently suspected of murder, torture, and deprivation of liberty (seen) as crimes against humanity. In this context, he is also charged with murder,” the office said in a statement.
Identified as Fahad A., the suspect was arrested in the southwestern city of Pirmasens on May 27 and has remained in custody since. He is accused of working at a Damascus prison operated by the Syrian secret service from April 2011 to April 2012, where he allegedly participated in over 100 interrogations involving severe physical abuse, resulting in the deaths of at least 70 prisoners due to mistreatment and dire conditions.
The Syrian Network for Human Rights has previously documented over 6,000 regime officers implicated in war crimes under Assad’s rule. Bashar Assad, who led Syria for 24 years, fled to Russia after opposition forces took control of Damascus, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long rule.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment