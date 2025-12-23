403
Trump says US considers selling oil seized off coast of Venezuela
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington intends to hold on to both the oil and the ships seized off Venezuela’s coastline, signaling no immediate plans to return the assets.
"We're going to keep it...Maybe we will sell it, maybe we will keep it. Maybe we'll use it in the Strategic Reserves. We're keeping the ships also," Trump said while speaking to reporters in Florida.
The remarks follow Trump’s announcement last week of a "total and complete blockade" targeting sanctioned oil tankers traveling to and from Venezuela. Since then, tensions in the Caribbean have intensified, with US forces pursuing another oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela on Sunday. If intercepted, it would become the third tanker seized in the region since December 10, according to reports.
Trump also claimed significant success in US maritime counter-narcotics efforts, stating that drug smuggling by sea has dropped sharply. "And soon, we'll be starting the same program on land. The land is much easier...We save 25,000 lives every single time we knock out a boat. And it's over 96% stopped by sea. We're trying to figure out who the other 4% are, frankly, and we're going to have the same success, but even quicker, because it's much easier on land. If they want to come by land, they're going to end up having a big problem. They're going to get blown to pieces, because we don't want our people poisoned."
The president accused Venezuela of hostile actions against the United States, alleging criminal activity linked to the country. "They sent their criminals, they sent their prisoners, they sent their drug dealers," he said.
When asked why Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro should take his warnings seriously, Trump pointed to US military deployments in the region. "We have a massive armada formed, the biggest we've ever had...He could do whatever he wants, it's alright...If he plays tough, it'll be the last time he's ever able to play tough."
Trump also issued a warning directed at Colombian President Gustavo Petro, alleging involvement in drug production. "He has to watch because he's got drug factories," Trump said, adding: "He's no friend to the United States...and he's gotta watch his a** because he makes cocaine, and they send it into the United States of America from Colombia."
