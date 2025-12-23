403
UK Faces Pressure Over Palestine Action Hunger Strikers
(MENAFN) The British government has continued to reject appeals for a ministerial dialogue regarding the condition and treatment of six detainees associated with the outlawed group Palestine Action who are currently on a hunger strike. This comes despite warnings from hundreds of UK medical professionals that the prisoners are at immediate risk of losing their lives.
The detainees, all held on remand and accused of crimes such as aggravated burglary and property damage, have abstained from food for several weeks.
Supporters reported that two additional prisoners were transferred to hospital care, heightening concerns that the protest could result in fatalities.
Mothin Ali, co-deputy leader of the Green Party, described the situation as dire.
“These prisoners are now seriously ill. Amu Gib is on day 50 of their hunger strike while Kamran Ahmed is on day 42. After this length of time without food, they are at very high risk of organ failure, irreversible neurological damage and death,” Ali told The Guardian.
He accused the authorities of negligence, adding: “This horrific situation could have been prevented if ministers had agreed to meet with representatives of the hunger strikers and hear their concerns and demands.”
The prisoners are demanding immediate bail, an end to what they call censorship of their communications, the right to a fair trial, the removal of Palestine Action from the list of banned organizations, and the shutdown of Elbit Systems operations in the UK.
Elbit, a defense manufacturer based in Israel, supplies most of Israel’s drone fleet and land-based military hardware, and maintains several production facilities in Britain.
