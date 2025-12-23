Sharad Kelkar Hits The Gym For An Intense Session To Prepare For His Next

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar is all set to embark on a new professional journey, and he has already begun preparations for his role.

He took to the Stories section of his Instagram handle and gave the netizens a glimpse of his latest gym session.

The photo from his intense workout session showed him flaunting his huge biceps while sweating it out on the machine. His face was not visible in the pic as he was wearing a sports cap.

Kelkar added the caption,“And the prep starts (Bicep emoji) (sic)” followed by a tagline of“New Film”.

Though Kelkar has kept the details of the film under wraps for now, his commitment towards his role has surely raised excitement for his forthcoming project.

At the moment, Kelkar is also occupied with the crime thriller series, "Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web".

He will be seen sharing the screen with Emraan Hashmi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandhish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha, and Zoya Afroz in the project, which will stream on Netflix.

Recently, the makers of "Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web" unveiled the intriguing teaser from the drama, adding to the hype for the project.

Reflecting on his role in the show, Emraan Hashmi shared a statement saying, "Taskaree was exciting for me on many levels. It's my first time working with Neeraj Pandey, and stepping into his world. Playing a customs officer is new territory for me, and Arjun Meena isn't loud or flashy, he's calm, observant, and always thinking two steps ahead. I enjoyed stepping into that space. I'm really looking forward to audiences seeing me in this new role. Partnering with Netflix and Neeraj sir makes it even more special, it's makers that encourage stories like this to be told at scale”.

Backed by Friday Storytellers banner and directed by Raghav Jairath, "Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web" is slated to premiere on January 14 on the streaming giant.