Chinese Visa Scam: Court Frames Corruption Charges Against Karti Chidambaram

The Rouse Avenue court framed charges against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and other accused persons in connection with the Chinese visa scam case. The case pertains to an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Court Frames Charges for Corruption, Conspiracy

The court has charged Karti P Chidambaram for Criminal Conspiracy and for the offence of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. The court has also charged Chartered Accountant (CA) Bhaskar Raman in the matter.

The case relates to an alleged conspiracy and corruption in the renewal of visas issued to Chinese officials. Special Judge (CBI) Dig Vinay Singh framed the charges against Karti Chidambaram and other accused persons.

The court stated that a detailed order on the framing of charges will be uploaded by the evening.

Case Pertains to Rs 50 Lakh Bribe Allegation

There were 8 accused in this case, including two firms. One accused, Chetan Shrivastava, has been discharged by the court.

This case pertains to alleged corruption in the renewal of Visas for 263 Chinese officials. It is alleged that a gratification of Rs. 50 lakh was paid by an accused firm to renew visas previously issued to Chinese officials.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)