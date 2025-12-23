Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AI In Sports Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034


2025-12-23 03:10:44
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research published the report,“ AI in Sports Market Size & Outlook, 2026–2034

Market Dynamics

The AI in Sports Market is driven by the expanding utilization of intelligent performance systems, rising integration of automated video analytics, and rapid adoption of data-driven decisioning tools across professional leagues, training academies, and broadcast networks. Growing demand for real-time player insights, enhanced tactical modeling, and personalized fan engagement experiences is accelerating the deployment of AI solutions across multiple sporting disciplines. The increasing shift toward a digital-first sports ecosystem, coupled with higher investments in structured performance science programs, is strengthening market growth across player development, coaching, and media operations.

Expanding strategic initiatives among sports organizations, technology providers, and analytics platforms in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Japan, and Australia are some of the factors driving market growth. The collaboration in innovative thinking around generative AI-enabled content creation to automated officiating systems and edge-based athlete monitoring opens up a wealth of new opportunities for teams, federations, and broadcasters alike. As AI becomes inseparable from competitive readiness to fan engagement, the market keeps evolving toward more intelligent, efficient, and immersive sports environments.

Market Highlights

  • Segmental Leadership: Predictive Analytics holds the largest share (41.32%), driven by the adoption of live forecasting systems, including real-time forecasting models.
  • Technology Outlook: Generative AI is expected to witness the highest adoption momentum, holding a 33.18% market share in 2025.
  • Application Focus: Player Performance Tracking is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.94%, driven by rising demand for real-time athlete insights.
  • Regional Insights: North America dominates with 38.27% share, supported by strong sports technology investments and widespread analytics integration across major leagues.

Competitive Players

  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • SAP SE
  • Oracle
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS)
  • Catapult Sports
  • Stats Perform
  • Sportradar
  • Zebra Technologies
  • Hawk-Eye Innovations
  • Second Spectrum
  • Hudl
  • ShotTracker
  • Zebra MotionWorks
  • Playermaker
  • Synergy Sports
  • Sportlogiq
  • Pixellot
  • Veo Technologies
  • SAS Institute
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    Segmentation

  • By Type (2022-2034)
  • Predictive Analytics
  • Computer Vision
  • Natural Language Processing
  • Robotics
  • By Technology (2022-2034)
  • Machine Learning
  • Deep Learning
  • Generative AI
  • Edge AI
  • By Application (2022-2034)
  • Player Performance Tracking
  • Fan Engagement
  • Injury Prevention
  • Coaching Optimization
  • Broadcast Enhancement
  • By Region (2022-2034)
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

    Want to see full report on
    AI in Sports Market Full Report

    MENAFN23122025004597010339ID1110515725



    • Straits Research

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date
    Search