Man Loses Rs 17.61 Lakh In Forex Trading Fraud
Thane- A 38-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly duped of Rs 17.61 lakh by cyber fraudsters who promised him high returns in forex and commodity trading, police said on Tuesday.
The Dombivli police registered a first information report under the Information Technology Act on Sunday in connection with the fraud that occurred between August and September, an official said.ADVERTISEMENT
According to the complainant, the accused posed as customer support executives on Telegram and other online platforms, and lured him to invest in forex trading, gold USD, and other commodities, promising him attractive returns, he said.ADVERTISEMENT
The victim was provided with online links and persuaded to transfer money into various bank accounts, and he ended up transferring Rs 17.61 lakh as directed, the official said.
