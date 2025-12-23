Baku Book Center Holds Charity Event For Children

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Book Center has hosted a charity celebration marking World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day (December 31) and the upcoming New Year, Azernews reports.

The event was jointly organized by the Regional Development Public Union and the Child and Youth Development Center No. 2.

Residents of Boarding School No. 10 (sanatorium type) were invited as special guests. For them, the staff arranged a brief introductory tour of the Book Center. Later, with the initiative of the organizers, the children took part in engaging master classes of both educational and interactive character, followed by a New Year-themed“Reading Hour.”

The program continued with a theatrical performance titled "The Prince and the Rescuers in the Land of Adventure" staged by members of the "Theater Art" club of the Child and Youth Development Center No. 2. Adding to the festive spirit, the "Smile" dance group delighted the audience with vibrant performances set to cheerful holiday music.

The celebration aimed to foster unity and solidarity, show care and attention to children, create unforgettable memories, encourage their creativity and talents, and share the joy of the New Year while conveying a message of hope and love to society.

At the close of the event, the young guests received gifts presented by the Baku Book Center and SOCAR.

Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. The main goal of the Center is to encourage people in reading book as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."