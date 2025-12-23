War Update: More Than 200 Clashes On Frontline, Fiercest Battles Are In Pokrovsk And Kostiantynivka Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated in a Facebook update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 08:00 on Tuesday, December 23.

The enemy carried out 14 air strikes, dropping 41 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian forces employed 4,563 loitering munitions and carried out 3,857 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, including 98 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army struck populated areas with guided bombs, including Vozdvyzhivka, Stepnohirsk, Lysohirka, Malokaterinivka, Liubytske, Barvinivka, and Zaliznychne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas of concentration and seven other key Russian targets.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, eight combat engagements took place. In addition, the enemy carried out 136 shelling attacks on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas, including two strikes using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched six assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and toward Vilcha and Kolodiazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian invaders carried out 11 attacks. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Pishchane, Zahryzove, and toward Kurylivka, Novoplatonivka, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked 10 times, attempting to advance near the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, Myrne, and toward Nadiia, Cherneshchyna, Drobysheve, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, specifically in the areas of Serebrianka, Dronivka, and Siversk, the enemy launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one combat engagement was recorded near the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the Russian army carried out 31 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Sofiivka, and toward Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 58 assault and offensive actions by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Pershe Travnia, Filiia, and toward Sukhetske, Hryshyne, Novopidhordnie, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Vorone, Oleksandrohrad, Rybne, Zlahoda, Pryvilne, and toward Iskra, Vyshneve, and Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defensive positions 13 times in the area of Solodke, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and toward Zelene.

Drone operators strike Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system near Myrnohrad

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to breach the defenses 10 times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaky, Stepove, Plavni, and in the direction of Lukianivske and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian offensive groupings were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, the total number of Russian combat personnel losses from February 24, 2022, to December 23, 2025, amounts to approximately 1,199,280 troops, including 1,420 eliminated over the past day

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine