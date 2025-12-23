403
China Reports Five Fatalities in Coal Mine Flooding
(MENAFN) A catastrophic flood at a coal mine in northeast China has claimed five lives, authorities confirmed Tuesday, following days of intensive rescue operations that ended in tragedy.
The disaster struck the Datonggou coal mine in Jixi city at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday (2030GMT Saturday), when floodwaters overwhelmed the facility operated by Heilongjiang Fengyuan Mining Co, according to statements from the city's publicity department.
Rescue teams worked around the clock to locate the trapped miners in Heilongjiang province, but their efforts proved futile. All five bodies have been retrieved from the submerged mine, with no survivors found, media reported.
Officials are now implementing post-incident protocols while launching a full investigation to determine what triggered the deadly flooding. The probe seeks to uncover whether safety violations or structural failures contributed to the catastrophe that left five families mourning.
The incident marks the latest mining disaster to strike China's coal industry, raising fresh questions about workplace safety standards in the sector.
