Yarmouk University Ranks Among Top 5% Of Arab Universities In 2025

Irbid, Dec. 23 (Petra) - Yarmouk University has been ranked among the top 5 percent of Arab universities for 2025 and placed third nationally among Jordanian universities, according to the third edition of the Arab University Ranking.In a statement, the university said the results show a significant advance compared with the previous edition, as Yarmouk climbed to 16th place among Arab universities out of 236 institutions included in the ranking, up from 39th place in the last edition, which covered 180 universities.The Arab academic ranking is conducted by the Arab Universities Ranking Council in cooperation with the General Secretariat of League of Arab States, the Association of Arab Universities, the Union of Arab Scientific Research Councils, and the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO).The ranking aims to assess higher education indicators and enhance competitiveness and institutional excellence across Arab universities.The ranking is based on four main pillars: quality of education and learning, research output, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as international and local cooperation and community service.Each pillar is evaluated through nine carefully selected indicators with specific weights to ensure objectivity, transparency, and relevance, whereas the entire process is conducted through a fully automated system.Malek Sharairi, University President, said the achievement reflects the university's commitment to the highest standards of educational quality, excellence in scientific research, development of the learning environment, and active academic and research engagement with local and international institutions.He added that the ranking outcome is the result of cumulative efforts by academic and administrative staff and embodies the university's strategic vision focused on sustainable development and contributing to a knowledge- and innovation-based society.