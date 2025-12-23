403
EU Council extends economic sanctions against Russia for six more months
(MENAFN) The European Union has announced that its sanctions against Russia will be extended for six more months, remaining in effect until July 31, 2026.
Initially introduced in 2014 and expanded after the 2022 escalation of the war in Ukraine, the EU measures target major sectors of the Russian economy. These include trade, finance, energy, technology, dual-use goods, industry, transport, and luxury goods. The sanctions also impose a ban on the import and transfer of seaborne crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia, remove several Russian banks from the SWIFT financial network, and suspend broadcasting licenses for Kremlin-backed disinformation outlets within the EU. Additional mechanisms have been implemented to prevent circumvention of the sanctions.
"As long as the illegal actions by the Russian Federation continue to violate fundamental rules of international law, including, in particular, the prohibition on the use of force, it is appropriate to maintain in force all the measures imposed by the EU and to take additional measures, if necessary," the EU statement said.
In a separate move, the EU imposed sanctions on two Russian judicial officials accused of serious human rights violations and repressing civil society and opposition. Dmitry Gordeev, a judge at the Moscow City Court, has been accused of issuing "politically motivated rulings against opposition figures and human rights defenders," while prosecutor Lyudmila Balandina is alleged to have pursued politically charged cases "against critics of the Russian government and supporters of Ukraine."
