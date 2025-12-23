403
Backing for Poland leaving EU shift from far-right to center-right
(MENAFN) Support for Poland leaving the European Union has increasingly moved from far-right voters to the center-right, according to a recent survey.
A poll conducted by United Surveys for Poland’s Wirtualna Polska website found that backing for a “Polexit” is now strongest among supporters of the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party rather than the far-right Confederation party. PiS lost its ruling status in 2023 after eight years in government.
While a majority of Poles still favor staying in the EU, nearly a quarter—24.7%—now support leaving. Overall, 65.7% of respondents want Poland to remain in the bloc, with 48.6% firmly opposed to departure and 17.1% moderately against it.
Among PiS voters, 47% advocate for secession, including 29% firmly in favor, while only 33% oppose it. Confederation supporters show slightly lower backing for Polexit, with 41% in favor, 19% strongly supporting it, and just 8% opposed.
The survey reflects a broader rise in euro-skepticism, which has become a prominent political theme in Poland. During the summer presidential election, PiS-backed winner Karol Nawrocki emphasized national sovereignty over EU influence, while ultranationalist Grzegorz Braun has drawn attention with anti-EU rhetoric and public stunts, his party polling third nationally in December.
Supporters of the current ruling coalition remain overwhelmingly pro-EU, with over 80% opposing Polexit. Among Civic Coalition and The Left voters, none expressed firm support for leaving the bloc.
The survey also highlights demographic trends: euro-skepticism is more prevalent among men and those aged 30–49, while the youngest voters, aged 18–29, are the most strongly pro-EU.
