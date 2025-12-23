403
China Rejects Zelenskyy Sanctions Threat
(MENAFN) Beijing fired back Tuesday against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's warning of potential sanctions targeting Chinese nationals accused of supporting Russia's military apparatus.
"China always opposes all unilateral sanctions that violate international law and lack authorizations of the United Nations Security Council," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian declared to journalists in Beijing.
"We urge the Ukrainian side to immediately correct its wrongdoings. China will defend the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and nationals," Lin stated.
The rebuke followed Zelenskyy's Monday announcement that Ukraine was "preparing several more sanction decisions against Russian entities and those who support Russian aggression by the end of this year."
"There will be at least one package of sanctions targeting those working with the Russian military-industrial complex, which includes not only individuals from Russia, but also, in particular, from China," the Ukrainian leader wrote in a post published on his X account, the US-based social media platform.
However, Lin countered that Beijing has maintained "since day one of the crisis … in close communication with Russia, Ukraine, and all other parties concerned."
"China has been committed to ending the conflict, promoting talks for peace. ... China supports all efforts conducive to peace and will continue to play a constructive role," the Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized.
The protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict has resulted in millions killed, injured, and forcibly displaced since hostilities erupted in February 2022.
In partnership with Brazil, China established the "Group of Friends of Peace" initiative aimed at advancing a diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian crisis through political dialogue.
