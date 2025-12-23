403
Around four hundred Palestinians get murdered by Israel’s new attack
(MENAFN) At least 411 Palestinians have been killed and 1,112 others injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since a ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, according to the Gaza government’s media office.
The office reported documenting 875 violations of the ceasefire, including 265 incidents of direct fire targeting civilians, 49 military incursions into residential areas, 421 shelling incidents, and 150 home demolitions.
The statement also accused Israel of failing to meet humanitarian obligations under the agreement, permitting only 17,819 aid trucks out of the 42,800 shipments agreed—an average of just 244 trucks per day out of the 600 stipulated, reflecting a compliance rate of 41%. Similarly, only 394 fuel trucks of 3,650 were allowed entry, averaging five trucks per day against the 50 designated in the deal.
“This means the occupation has complied with only 10% of the agreed fuel quantities, leaving hospitals, bakeries, and water and sewage stations almost completely out of service, and worsening the daily suffering of civilians,” the office said.
The media office warned of a “deep and unprecedented humanitarian crisis” in Gaza, citing Israel’s refusal to open crossings or permit the entry of tents, mobile homes, caravans, and other shelter materials, which it described as a violation of both the agreement and international humanitarian law.
Recent winter storms have caused the collapse of 46 damaged buildings, resulting in 15 deaths, which the office attributed to Israel’s “arbitrary policies.” It called for the immediate and safe delivery of humanitarian aid, fuel, and shelter materials to address the escalating crisis.
Since October 2023, Israeli attacks in Gaza have killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,000, according to the report.
Since October 2023, Israeli attacks in Gaza have killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 171,000, according to the report.
