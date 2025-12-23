403
QCDC’s EmpowerAbility Program Puts Youth with Disabilities at the Heart of Qatar National Day
(MENAFN- qf) Doha, Qatar – 22 December 2026 – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation, has concluded the ‘EmpowerAbility’ program’s 2025 edition, which used Qatar National Day celebrations as a real-life training ground to support the integration of youth with disabilities into the world of work.
The initiative was delivered in collaboration with a wide network of national partners, led by Qatar National Bank, Qatar Voluntary Center, Al Hazm Group, Qatar TV, Qatar Manpower Solutions Co. “Jusour,” Rowwad Advisory & Business Solutions, Al Tatweer for Training Consultancy & Events, and HTH Cafe. Each partner provided tailored roles and supportive environments that allowed participants to apply what they had learned in training and to showcase their capabilities in front of the community.
Speaking about the conclusion of the initiative, QCDC’s Executive Director, Mr. Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, said: “Involving our participants directly in supporting Qatar National Day celebrations, sends a clear message that young people with disabilities are not on the margins of our society; they are at the heart of it, contributing, learning, and growing alongside everyone else. EmpowerAbility reflects QCDC’s long-term commitment to inclusive career development and shows what is possible when institutions in Qatar come together around a shared vision of human capital development that truly leaves no one behind.”
The National Events Track of ‘EmpowerAbility’ combines classroom-based preparation with on-site experience. Before joining the Qatar National Day activations, participants received focused training on communication skills, teamwork, self-advocacy, customer service, and event protocol, delivered in cooperation with QCDC’s specialized partners. During the events, career counselors and trainers were present to guide participants, help them navigate challenges, and reflect on what they were learning in real time.
EmpowerAbility is a flagship component of QCDC’s broader work to support people with disabilities and learning difficulties, and to ensure that career guidance services in Qatar are accessible to all segments of society. The program aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, which places human development and social inclusion at the center of national progress, and supports the creation of a diverse, future-ready workforce.
