403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Survey Shows Growing Polexit Support
(MENAFN) A recent survey indicates that support for Poland’s departure from the European Union has shifted from the far-right to the center-right.
The poll, conducted by United Surveys for Poland’s Wirtualna Polska website, revealed that backing for a “Polexit” is strongest among supporters of the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, rather than the far-right Confederation. PiS lost its governing status in 2023 after holding power for eight years.
Although most Poles still prefer to remain in the EU, the share of those favoring withdrawal has risen to 24.7%, nearly one-quarter of respondents.
Overall, 65.7% of participants expressed a desire to stay in the bloc, with 48.6% firmly against leaving and 17.1% moderately opposed.
PiS voters were the most supportive of Polexit, with 47% backing secession — 29% strongly in favor — while 33% opposed. Confederation followers ranked second, with 41% endorsing Polexit and only 8% rejecting it; 19% were firmly supportive.
Euro-skepticism has grown steadily in recent years, becoming a central political theme.
During the summer presidential election, PiS-backed candidate Karol Nawrocki highlighted Polish sovereignty over “Brussels bureaucrats.” At the same time, ultranationalist Grzegorz Braun drew attention with his anti-EU rhetoric and high-profile actions, with his party polling third nationwide in December.
Meanwhile, supporters of the ruling coalition parties remain staunchly pro-EU, with over 80% opposing Polexit. Among Civic Coalition and The Left voters, not a single firm “yes” for leaving was recorded.
The poll, conducted by United Surveys for Poland’s Wirtualna Polska website, revealed that backing for a “Polexit” is strongest among supporters of the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, rather than the far-right Confederation. PiS lost its governing status in 2023 after holding power for eight years.
Although most Poles still prefer to remain in the EU, the share of those favoring withdrawal has risen to 24.7%, nearly one-quarter of respondents.
Overall, 65.7% of participants expressed a desire to stay in the bloc, with 48.6% firmly against leaving and 17.1% moderately opposed.
PiS voters were the most supportive of Polexit, with 47% backing secession — 29% strongly in favor — while 33% opposed. Confederation followers ranked second, with 41% endorsing Polexit and only 8% rejecting it; 19% were firmly supportive.
Euro-skepticism has grown steadily in recent years, becoming a central political theme.
During the summer presidential election, PiS-backed candidate Karol Nawrocki highlighted Polish sovereignty over “Brussels bureaucrats.” At the same time, ultranationalist Grzegorz Braun drew attention with his anti-EU rhetoric and high-profile actions, with his party polling third nationwide in December.
Meanwhile, supporters of the ruling coalition parties remain staunchly pro-EU, with over 80% opposing Polexit. Among Civic Coalition and The Left voters, not a single firm “yes” for leaving was recorded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment