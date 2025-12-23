403
Türkiye, Syrian National Defense Ministers conduct meeting in Damascus
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s defense minister, Yasar Guler, held talks on Monday with Syria’s defense minister, Maj. Gen. Murhaf Abu Qasra, during an official visit to Damascus, according to general official statements.
Reports indicated that the two officials conducted a bilateral meeting, as confirmed through an announcement shared by Türkiye’s defense authorities on social media. No details were released regarding the subjects discussed or the outcomes of the talks.
Guler’s trip to the Syrian capital coincided with the first anniversary of the collapse of the Assad government. He was accompanied by Türkiye’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, as well as the country’s intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, reflecting the high-level nature of the visit.
