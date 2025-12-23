Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan And Qatar Discuss Key Areas Of Bilateral Cooperation

2025-12-23 02:04:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 23. Kyrgyzstan and Qatar discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda across various areas of cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

The discussion took place during a meeting between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Bishkek Ali Jaber Mohammed Al Ghufran Al Marri.

During the meeting, the parties underscored the significance of hosting the second session of the Kyrgyz-Qatari Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and Technical Cooperation in Bishkek in 2026. The discussions also emphasized the importance of facilitating high-level visits between the two nations.

Minister Torobaev conveyed Kyrgyzstan's commitment to offering comprehensive support for Qatari investors in pursuing mutually beneficial projects within the country.

In response, Ambassador Al Marri expressed gratitude for the warm reception extended by the Kyrgyz side, reaffirmed Qatar's support for the implementation of previously agreed-upon initiatives, and emphasized his country's strong interest in advancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

